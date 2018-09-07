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The Weinstein Effect: How #MeToo Became a Witch Hunt | Redonkulas.com
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24 views • September 07, 2018
Hollywood is on fire, liberals are cannibalizing each other, and third wave feminism has been given a new lease on life. But will they screw things up like they always do?
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