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Full Show - Watch Alex Jones' Final Show Before Being Banned On Twitter - 09/06/2018
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6444 views • September 07, 2018
Alex Jones hosts his final broadcast streamed to Twitter's Periscope because, hours after the show, his account was terminated. President Trump hinted at declassifying information to expose the alleged White House saboteur who penned the New York Times op-ed promising to thwart parts of his agenda and undermine the will of the electorate. Trump called the author “gutless” and said the NYT must reveal the person for the sake of national security. Anthony Cumia hosts the final hour.
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