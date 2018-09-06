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911 the New World
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21 views • September 06, 2018
Years After 9/11, the War on Terror Is still in full Action
Years of wars, interventions, assassinations, torture, kidnappings, black sites, the growth of the American national security state to monumental proportions, and the spread of Islamic extremism across much of the Greater Middle East and Africa. Years of a culture of fear in America, of endless alarms and warnings, as well as dire predictions of terrorist attacks,
Years of wars, interventions, assassinations, torture, kidnappings, black sites, the growth of the American national security state to monumental proportions, and the spread of Islamic extremism across much of the Greater Middle East and Africa. Years of a culture of fear in America, of endless alarms and warnings, as well as dire predictions of terrorist attacks,
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