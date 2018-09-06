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Watch The Media React To Alex Jones VS Marco Rubio
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18120 views • September 06, 2018
VIDEO: ALEX JONES CONFRONTS MARCO RUBIO ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP
Rubio claims “I just don’t know who you are”. Meanwhile Alex Jones and InfoWars was permanently banned from Twitter a day after he faced his accusers in Washington, DC, who were lobbying to have him silenced online.
Rubio claims “I just don’t know who you are”. Meanwhile Alex Jones and InfoWars was permanently banned from Twitter a day after he faced his accusers in Washington, DC, who were lobbying to have him silenced online.
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