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Keto Answers Podcast - 018: Preventing Heart Disease by Cutting Out Grains- Dr. William Davis
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29 views • September 06, 2018
GREAT information on vitamin K2 and also the many benefits of L Reuteri and its use in a probiotic yogurt that dramatically increases testosterone, speeds wound healing, increases the deposition of collagen, increases bone density, and also decreases appetite by boosting oxytocin. Sounds too good to be true except MIT has the studies that back up all of these claims!
https://www.wheatbellyblog.com/2018/01/turn-yogurt-super-probiotic/
https://www.biogaia.com/
https://www.wheatbellyblog.com/2018/01/turn-yogurt-super-probiotic/
https://www.biogaia.com/
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