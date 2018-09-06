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TRUMP: “I’m Draining The Swamp, And The Swamp Is Trying To Fight Back. Don’t Worry, We Will Win!”
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338 views • September 06, 2018
President Trump is fighting the deep state on behalf of the American people. In times of great trial, it’s common for morale to fade, but Trump’s tweet reveals that he will never give up and neither should we!
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