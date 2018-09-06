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Aaron Russo's Documentary ''America Freedom To Fascism''
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28 views • September 06, 2018
The true enemies of liberty and all modern societies and people are the central bank counterfeiters. The largest counterfeiter in the history of the world consists of the Federal Reserve banking scheme, which counterfeits American dollars through fiat currency and fractional reserve banking.
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