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How It All Fits Together 7 of 17
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21 views • September 06, 2018
This video presentation was recorded in the summer of 2011. Much much more has been learned and synthesized into a comprehensive, holistic understanding of our world and how it works. Come join our growing society and let's work together for REAL solutions to the problems we all face. However, this is a great presentation.
www.gemstoneuniversity.org
www.gemstoneuniversity.org
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