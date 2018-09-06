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My Trip To Preterism
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145 views • September 06, 2018
This is the story of my frustration with the futuristic teaching of prophecy and how I came to understand that God has fulfilled all his promises and brought Christians into the New Jerusalem. The writers of the New Testament and Jesus Himself said that he was coming soon. And In AD 70, He did!
Shortcuts:
1:00 – Pre-Preterism Experience
10:33 – Four Texts In Matthew
33:00 – Matthew 24, Verse 29
53:30 – Scriptures Teaching Imminence
1:16:40 – Summary
1:20:00 – Helpful Resources
Shortcuts:
1:00 – Pre-Preterism Experience
10:33 – Four Texts In Matthew
33:00 – Matthew 24, Verse 29
53:30 – Scriptures Teaching Imminence
1:16:40 – Summary
1:20:00 – Helpful Resources
Keywords
godjesusprophecyraptureyeshuayahwehtribulationend timeslast daysrevelationantichristmatthew 24futurismdispensationalismgreat tribulationfuturisthistoricismamillennialismamillennialistfull preteristhistoricistolivet discoursepartial preteristpostmillennialismpostmillennialistpremillennialismpremillennialistpreterismpreterist
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