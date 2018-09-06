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Ginny Simone Reporting | S8 E2: "New Sheriff In Town"
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5 views • September 06, 2018
"There's a new sheriff in town," says Sheriff Sam Page of Rockingham County, North Carolina. "His name is Donald Trump." Page and Sheriff Thomas Hodgson of Bristol County, Massachusetts are just two of many sheriffs nationwide who worked overtime to get Trump elected. And they're in full support of America's new president, who promises to protect individual rights like those enshrined by the Second Amendment...
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