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Women At Work: Why Men Are Staying Home | Redonkulas.com
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59 views • September 06, 2018
Part Two of our response to "America's Hidden Crisis" talks more about why men are staying at home, and one of the main reasons is the preferential treatment women receive in the workplace.
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Purchase "Corporateland" on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540
Books by Aaron Clarey on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Aaron-Clarey/e/B00J1ZC350/ref=sr_tc_2_0?qid=1509724013&sr=1-2-ent
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
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Or donate via Paypal!
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Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
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http://www.Redonkulas.com
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