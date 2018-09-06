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Action & Faith ~ A Christian Action Sports Video
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9 views • September 06, 2018
Action ~ All the footage from my pre-Christian life in snowboarding, ultralight trike flying & aerial filming of action sports like freestyle motocross & snowmobiling & skydiving. Heli-filmed run. Snowy stand-up jet-skiing. All to a personal narration of faith.
Faith ~ Repent & Believe
Proper snowboarding & action sports under God ~ faithandaction.net.
Faith ~ Repent & Believe
Proper snowboarding & action sports under God ~ faithandaction.net.
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