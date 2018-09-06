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NRATV Live | Grant and Dana Loesch on Media Bias/Trump - NRATV Live 11/23/2016
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16 views • September 06, 2018
President-Elect Trump has been meeting with the media. NRATV Live Host Grant Stinchfield and Dana Loesch talk about the media bias towards the incoming president.
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