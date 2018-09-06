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Away From ME You Disobedient Bride! Prophecy Amightywind.com
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17 views • September 06, 2018
The bride follows the lamb wheresoever HE goes (Rev. 14:4). Why then do some claim to be YAHUSHUA's (Jesus') bride and do not obey nor follow HIM? Listen to this prophecy to hear the mercy and rebuke of God .
amightywind.com
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