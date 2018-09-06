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I Send You To the Pentecostal Churches With A New Anointing! Prophecy 2018 Amightywind.com
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14 views • September 06, 2018
Teach them MY Daughter, teach them. You have a burden for the Pentecostals for I saved you in a Pentecostal Church. I anointed you in a Pentecostal Church. - Watch video to hear more about YAH's plan for pentecostals.
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