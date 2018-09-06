© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Globalists Soft Coup Is In Full Gear
Follow
0
Share
Report
1129 views • September 06, 2018
Obama setup a CIA office using the last NDAA to spy on Trump using reporters as well as rogue groups in the FBI and justice department. Infowars has previously exposed this plot to use the 25th amendment, because Infowars gives you tomorrows news today.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.