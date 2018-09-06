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Full Show: Rubio & GOP Demand Social Media Censorship
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11 views • September 06, 2018
Rubio was obviously lying when he encountered Alex Jones and said he didn’t know who he was. But what Rubio demanded from social media was even more astonishing. Then, McCain a “lodestar”? What a load of excrement. But the anonymous NYT op-ed piece is a piece of McCainery that reveals who is behind the sabotage. And, the Russians are even more dangerous than the fearmongers are portraying them — they’re capable of time travel.
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