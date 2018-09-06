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On my live stream calling RINO Sen. Rubio and RINO Rep. Long
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183 views • September 06, 2018
WildNews.us – Yesterday’s congressional hearing turned into a love fest between the Washington law makers and the Silicone Valley billionaires. Patriots, such as Alex Jones and an independent investigative journalist Laura Loomer protested the Big Censorship on Capitol Hill. Both of them drew disdain and threats from the swamp creatures --
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