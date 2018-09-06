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Clip From "The Trial Of Billy Jack" (Warning: disturbing Hollywood Depiction, Vietnam Village Scene)
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31 views • September 06, 2018
This is only a movie clip, but a memorable one of Tom Laughlin playing Billy Jack, a Vietnam vet on trial for not participating in a lawless and senseless order such as My Lai. Not only was Tom Laughlin playing the part of Billy Jack...he was Billy Jack in belief and spirit..
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