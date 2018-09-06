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Trailer - "Lawful Government" taught by Leroy Schweitzer
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19 views • September 06, 2018
This trailer will introduce you to a new video series which include the teachings of Leroy, Dan and the so called 'Montana Freemen' as they taught it. They were put in prison and tortured for basically 'knowing this information' if that gives you any idea of how powerful this is.
Go get the training here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/leroypart1 We will ask for a small contribution for the training. Proceeds will be sent to Russ Landers for his commissary account in prison.
Go get the training here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/leroypart1 We will ask for a small contribution for the training. Proceeds will be sent to Russ Landers for his commissary account in prison.
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