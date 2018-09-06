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BREAKING: Mueller Plans To Overthrow Trump Before Midterms
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4822 views • September 06, 2018
President Trump is being targeted by the deep state and Robert Mueller as the midterms approach. Alex reveals the swamp’s plans so President Trump can act before it’s too late.
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