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American Heroes - The Montana Freemen Part II
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22 views • September 06, 2018
If you liked Part I, this Part II will blow you away. Among other things we get into the liens, banks & banking and how the Freemen were upsetting the tables of the money changers using the bankers own law and procedures to seek truth and justice from 'Justus Township'. This video sets the record straight. The lies of the 'official story' and 'Fake News' are exposed here for all to see.
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