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American Heroes - The Montana Freemen Part I
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20 views • September 06, 2018
A first hand account of who these people were and what they were up to which led up to an 81 day standoff with the militarized FBI in the Montana plains. This video turns the official establishment media story upside down and exposes the lies, smears and character assassination which has become S.O.P. with today's modern corporate media! Find out the real story...
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