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Radon testing / Home Inspection
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13 views • September 06, 2018
Radon related lung cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths at just over 21000 per year. Semper Solution Home Inspection is a veteran owned and operated Louisville based Home Inspection company who offers 48 hour Radon testing. If you are moving to the Louisville area or if you haven’t had your home tested call us 5029072220 or check out our website at sshi.us
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