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Rep. Rick Saccone discusses God in Our Govenerment on The Power Hour with Daniel Brigman
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7 views • September 06, 2018
RIchard Saccone on The power Hour - September 05, 2018
Richard Saccone, American politician and author representing the state’s 39th district in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives discusses God in Our Government. In a time when our culture is spiraling downward into a moral abyss we have lost touch with God. There has never been greater need than today for our people to hear the truth of our Godly heritage.
www.thepowerhour.com
Richard Saccone, American politician and author representing the state’s 39th district in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives discusses God in Our Government. In a time when our culture is spiraling downward into a moral abyss we have lost touch with God. There has never been greater need than today for our people to hear the truth of our Godly heritage.
www.thepowerhour.com
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