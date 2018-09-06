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Sally Pipes discusses single payer healthcare lies on The Power Hour with Daniel Brigman
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18 views • September 06, 2018
Sally Pipes on The Power Hour - September 05, 2018
Joining today to discuss how Single-Payer Progressives Lie Their Way To Victory is Sally Pipes, president and chief executive officer of the Pacific Research Institute, a San Francisco–based think tank, and the Thomas W. Smith Fellow in Health Care Policy at PRI. She previously served as the assistant director of the Fraser Institute in Canada.
www.thepowerhour.com
Joining today to discuss how Single-Payer Progressives Lie Their Way To Victory is Sally Pipes, president and chief executive officer of the Pacific Research Institute, a San Francisco–based think tank, and the Thomas W. Smith Fellow in Health Care Policy at PRI. She previously served as the assistant director of the Fraser Institute in Canada.
www.thepowerhour.com
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