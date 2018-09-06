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Welcome to the Circus of Washington, DC; Act: The Brett Kavanaugh Hearing
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84 views • September 06, 2018
These people are making laws that rule us...
Ever wonder why we've seen the rise of Antifa and mob rule? Look no further than the suspects here in this video.
https://www.citizensdawn.org/story/Democrats_Prove_they_are_the_Party_of_Antifa_Communists_and_Jihad_392
Ever wonder why we've seen the rise of Antifa and mob rule? Look no further than the suspects here in this video.
https://www.citizensdawn.org/story/Democrats_Prove_they_are_the_Party_of_Antifa_Communists_and_Jihad_392
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