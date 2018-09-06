© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Infowars - Alex Reports On Election Take-Over
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 06, 2018
Hillary stole the Democrat party nomination from Sanders. And when she lost the presidential election, she couldn't face the music and falsely blamed Trump and the Russians for "election meddling". That's all bad in itself, but Alex reports something much worse and very sinister that the UN and DHS are planning. We saw through the mainstream media hype and propaganda...and we elected Trump. So now globalists are scheming a way to control the whole election process.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.