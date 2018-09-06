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Live Trading of BTC - How it's done
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13 views • September 06, 2018
This is a quick insight into the day of a trader:
Most BitCoin trading programs pay you 1%/day, for example, and offer a contract for 140%, with no access to your capital for 140 days. It takes 100 days just to get your money back and that's only if they are still around at that time. And only after 100 days, do you start making a profit! Why not have access to your capital from the beginning (you never know when you might need it) and start making profit from day 1? Get your bitcoin ready!
Most BitCoin trading programs pay you 1%/day, for example, and offer a contract for 140%, with no access to your capital for 140 days. It takes 100 days just to get your money back and that's only if they are still around at that time. And only after 100 days, do you start making a profit! Why not have access to your capital from the beginning (you never know when you might need it) and start making profit from day 1? Get your bitcoin ready!
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