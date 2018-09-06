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Firecraft 3.5 Pro Knife by White River Knives - First Impressions Review
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37 views • September 06, 2018
Here's a quick "first impressions" review on the White River knives Firecraft 3.5 Pro with orange G-10 scales and S35VN steel. This is a really cool and compact outdoors knife that comes as with everything you need!
White River Knife & Tool - https://www.whiteriverknives.com/collections/survival/products/fc35-pro
144-1 Morale Patches-
https://144-1.com/
Thanks for watching TX Gear Guy!
You can find me on Instagram and REAL.video as well!
White River Knife & Tool - https://www.whiteriverknives.com/collections/survival/products/fc35-pro
144-1 Morale Patches-
https://144-1.com/
Thanks for watching TX Gear Guy!
You can find me on Instagram and REAL.video as well!
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