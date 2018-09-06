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Pour ceux qui croiraient que la connerie humaine a des limites. (30/06/2018)
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4 views • September 06, 2018
Pour les allergiques à la "voix de robot", la version sous-titrée :
https://www.real.video/5831373765001
La vidéo originale en suisse-allemand sur la chaîne de Tamara Wernli : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvHerS1Mgg0
https://www.real.video/5831373765001
La vidéo originale en suisse-allemand sur la chaîne de Tamara Wernli : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvHerS1Mgg0
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