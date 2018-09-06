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Alex Jones Warns: “Mueller Is Trying To Set Me Up RIGHT NOW”
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4786 views • September 06, 2018
Alex Jones returns from the swamp! While in DC, the MSM did everything possible to ignore and smear Alex as weird for even showing up to the Senate hearing. By visiting the swamp, Alex proved that the American people are in fact “the resistance”.
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