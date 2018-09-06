© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Space Pirate Trainer VR
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • September 06, 2018
Space Pirate Trainer puts you inside the arcade game - fighting off relentless waves of droids with all the weapons and gadgets a Space Pirate would ever need.
You had better dodge some of those incoming lasers though, since just using your shields won't get you in the top rankings!
Space Pirate Trainer is now available on Steam, the Oculus Store, and the Microsoft Store for HTC Vive, Oculus Touch, and Windows Mixed Reality
You had better dodge some of those incoming lasers though, since just using your shields won't get you in the top rankings!
Space Pirate Trainer is now available on Steam, the Oculus Store, and the Microsoft Store for HTC Vive, Oculus Touch, and Windows Mixed Reality
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.