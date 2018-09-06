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State Citizen Passport Application
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83 views • September 06, 2018
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State Citizens get nailed with hypocrisy if they use the standard passport application for U.S. citizens. Documents in the left hand say they are a 'state citizen'. The U.S. Passport application in the right hand says they are a 'U.S. Citizen' Oops! Here's the solution! Speaking with, and special thanks to: Christopher Gronski from destinationfreedom.org
State Citizens get nailed with hypocrisy if they use the standard passport application for U.S. citizens. Documents in the left hand say they are a 'state citizen'. The U.S. Passport application in the right hand says they are a 'U.S. Citizen' Oops! Here's the solution! Speaking with, and special thanks to: Christopher Gronski from destinationfreedom.org
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