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Beat Corrupt Courts Part II
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18 views • September 06, 2018
What is an 'Affidavit of Obligation' and how might one use it? If you saw Part I you might want to use this to frame your case and present it to the Inter-American Council on Human Rights to rise above the corrupt court and come down on them with international treaty.
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