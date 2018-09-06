© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Mena Cover-Up (non-HD)
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • September 06, 2018
This documentary reports on the murder of two high school friends Don Henry and Kevin Ives, who happen to be in the wrong place at the right time. An elaborate coverup of the murders and drug smuggling at the highest county, state and federal levels continued for years. This all took place under the Clinton governorship.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.