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Pass the Salt Live - Truth Trumps 9-6-2018
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7 views • September 06, 2018
Go out and contend for the faith! Don’t tell them what you don’t know. Take the argument where you want it to go. Learn logic. They can then see the hypocrisy of their own argument. Get out there and Pass the Salt!
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Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
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Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donated
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