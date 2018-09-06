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Mark Sargent: The Spinning Ball You Think You Are On Is Flat? March 31, 2015
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82 views • September 06, 2018
Mark Sargent and Alexandra Meadors review many enlightening concepts regarding the flat earth theory and why it is important to challenge everything we have been taught. Find out how so many of the theories we have been taught can all be seriously questioned such as gravity, a spinning earth, and a far away sun and moon just to name a few. Even plane travel has been mysteriously manipulated to hide the true routes commercial airliners are taking to avoid the ... read more: shorturl.at/oO026
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