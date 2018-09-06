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American Patriot Cliven Bundy - Standoff with the Bureau of Land Management
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48 views • September 06, 2018
Cliven Bundy on The Power Hour - Monday, August 20, 2018
Bundy and his sons and supporters were involved in an armed standoff with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) beginning in 2014 stemming from decades of restrictions. The Bundys have long claimed the feds were on a vendetta against them, and 3,300 pages of documents the Justice Department wrongfully concealed from their lawyers provides smoking guns that supports heir case.
www.thepowerhour.com
Bundy and his sons and supporters were involved in an armed standoff with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) beginning in 2014 stemming from decades of restrictions. The Bundys have long claimed the feds were on a vendetta against them, and 3,300 pages of documents the Justice Department wrongfully concealed from their lawyers provides smoking guns that supports heir case.
www.thepowerhour.com
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