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NSA Whiteleblower William Binney on The Power Hour with Daniel Brigman
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77 views • September 06, 2018
William Binney on The Power Hour - Friday, August 10, 2018
Former NSA intelligence official, William Binney, joins The Power Hour to discuss the ongoing Russia investigation and recent indictments. Binney resigned from the agency and became a whistleblower after discovering that elements of a data-monitoring program he had helped develop — nicknamed ThinThread — were being used to spy on Americans.
www.thepowerhour.com
Former NSA intelligence official, William Binney, joins The Power Hour to discuss the ongoing Russia investigation and recent indictments. Binney resigned from the agency and became a whistleblower after discovering that elements of a data-monitoring program he had helped develop — nicknamed ThinThread — were being used to spy on Americans.
www.thepowerhour.com
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