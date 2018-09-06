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Anonymous Presents the Red Pill of Knowledge
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55 views • September 06, 2018
This is something that pretty much all of us has become aware of over the last 10 to 15 years...but it might be helpful for those whose are still under the influence of the "blue pill" (and I don't mean Viagra).
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