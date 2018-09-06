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The Friendzone is Real | Redonkulas.com
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58 views • September 06, 2018
If you're a guy trapped in the Friendzone... you won't find any sympathy here, but you mind find it in the dictionary between "shit" and "syphilis." Badd Popp is here to tell you how and why you wound up there.
Purchase "The Bro Next Door" on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-Erotic-Life/dp/1546331190
Purchase "Bachelor Pad Economics" on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Bachelor-Pad-Economics-Financial-Advice/dp/B01FDQPOY2
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources:
https://feministsatlarge.wordpress.com/2013/01/30/the-friendzone-is-a-sexist-myth/
https://www.theodysseyonline.com/the-friendzone-exists-and-its-your-fault
http://www.medicaldaily.com/ignorance-bliss-when-it-comes-marriage-fewer-partners-youve-had-more-likely-your-298752
Referenced episodes:
Creepy Factor: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJzNB55WRU
Vitamin V: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qjoueUkZJs
Revenge Porn: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFOQ7qcaGiE
Never Be Friends With Chicks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EP7Bc4gBDGA
Mangina Syndrome: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TkiWl_rsVg
Bitch Brain: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDm8P80U0Mca
Purchase "The Bro Next Door" on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-Erotic-Life/dp/1546331190
Purchase "Bachelor Pad Economics" on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Bachelor-Pad-Economics-Financial-Advice/dp/B01FDQPOY2
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources:
https://feministsatlarge.wordpress.com/2013/01/30/the-friendzone-is-a-sexist-myth/
https://www.theodysseyonline.com/the-friendzone-exists-and-its-your-fault
http://www.medicaldaily.com/ignorance-bliss-when-it-comes-marriage-fewer-partners-youve-had-more-likely-your-298752
Referenced episodes:
Creepy Factor: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJzNB55WRU
Vitamin V: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qjoueUkZJs
Revenge Porn: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFOQ7qcaGiE
Never Be Friends With Chicks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EP7Bc4gBDGA
Mangina Syndrome: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TkiWl_rsVg
Bitch Brain: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDm8P80U0Mca
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