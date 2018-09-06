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JQC Files New Charges Against Former Broward Judge John Contini
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9 views • September 06, 2018
Full Story Here.
https://southfloridacorruption.com/blog/2018/07/27/jqc-files-new-charges-against-former-broward-judge-john-contini/
On Monday July 23, The Florida JQC filed formal charges against former Broward circuit court judge, John Patrick Contini.
The former judge resigned earlier this month suddenly
The usual course of action is to drop the charges very shortly after the judge either retires or resigns.
This is something Broward judges have been exploiting for years.
https://southfloridacorruption.com/blog/2018/07/27/jqc-files-new-charges-against-former-broward-judge-john-contini/
On Monday July 23, The Florida JQC filed formal charges against former Broward circuit court judge, John Patrick Contini.
The former judge resigned earlier this month suddenly
The usual course of action is to drop the charges very shortly after the judge either retires or resigns.
This is something Broward judges have been exploiting for years.
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