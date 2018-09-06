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Were WTC towers taken down by controlled demolition?
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33 views • September 06, 2018
AE911 Truth explains that WTC towers most likely were taken down using controlled demolition techniques. They explain that the official government explanation given in the 9/11 Commission Report is scientifically impossible.
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