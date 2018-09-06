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Linear Motor Part 6 ANSWER : AND : Planning the next Experiment
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6 views • September 06, 2018
Great. this was one of the most important tests. and i am about too take it too the next level , same test, with tiny wire, also 6ohm coil. but using awg24, so 6ohms will be a smear of wire instead of an inch. bring the gap too virtually zero. this will be PART 13-ish
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