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The Tomb by H.P. Lovecraft (scary Stories) audio
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61 views • September 06, 2018
Read By-Marindo 07
"The Tomb" is a short story by H. P. Lovecraft. It is the first work of fiction that Lovecraft wrote as an adult. "The Tomb" tells of Jervas Dudley, a self-confessed day-dreamer. While still a child, he discovers the entrance to a mausoleum, belonging to the family Hyde, whose nearby family are the caretakers..
"The Tomb" is a short story by H. P. Lovecraft. It is the first work of fiction that Lovecraft wrote as an adult. "The Tomb" tells of Jervas Dudley, a self-confessed day-dreamer. While still a child, he discovers the entrance to a mausoleum, belonging to the family Hyde, whose nearby family are the caretakers..
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