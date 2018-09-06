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Ian looks at an Interview Ann Vandersteel did with two intel Officers.
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73 views • September 06, 2018
Ann Vandersteel talks to two intelligence officers about how DNC and deep state spied on the Trump team, before and after the election.
The name the British Spy Office GCHQ as help Obama and DNC to spy on Trump.
this is the link to the full interview with Ann Vandersteel on Yourvoice American.
Please listen to the FULL BOMBSHELL interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wffo7...
talks to two Intelligence Officers
The name the British Spy Office GCHQ as help Obama and DNC to spy on Trump.
this is the link to the full interview with Ann Vandersteel on Yourvoice American.
Please listen to the FULL BOMBSHELL interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wffo7...
talks to two Intelligence Officers
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