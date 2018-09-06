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🔴YAHSservant777 Kiss and tell secret love life exposed❗ [2018 Video]
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69 views • September 06, 2018
In the Anointing and the Power of the Holy Spirit we expose & rebuke the enemies of GOD who have targeted AmightyWind Ministry and our Pastor Elisabeth Elijah for harassment, character assassination and defamation. In YAHUSHUA'S [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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