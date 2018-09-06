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Sheldon Whitehouse Takes Home the Gold for Being the Biggest Jerk
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34 views • September 06, 2018
"Gold medal of the day for the rudest senator goes to Sheldon Whitehouse, who could not have been more obnoxious to Judge Kavanaugh." —Dan Bongino
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