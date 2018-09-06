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The Media's Dubious Politicization of a Handshake
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24 views • September 06, 2018
"Mr. Guttenberg, as well as many Democrats who oppose not just the administration, but Kavanaugh as a nominee, and many, many, many media entities seized upon this moment, classified it as a snub and determined it be an indication that Kavanaugh was somehow indifferent to the suffering of others, which seems a pretty, incredibly dubious interpretation of the moment." —Dana Loesch
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